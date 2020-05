Lufthansa aircraft are parked on the North West runway at the Fraport International airport in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, 23 March 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/THORSTEN WAGNER

An aerial view shows air planes of Lufthansa sitting on the tarmac at the Berlin Brandenburg International Airport BER in Schoenefeld, Germany, 23 April 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/OLIVER LANG

German airline group Lufthansa on Saturday said it had accepted a rescue plan offered by the German government and negotiated by the European Commission.

The package will see the German government pour 9 billion euros ($9.8bn) into the company, which has suffered economically due to restrictions imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The government will take a 20 percent stake in Lufthansa. EFE-EPA