Deutsche Lufthansa AG Tuesday boosted its unit revenue forecast for the year, bolstered by strong trans-Atlantic bookings and sales at its leisure unit Eurowings that are helping offset earnings headwinds from higher fuel and other costs, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Lufthansa said unit revenue, stripping out currency volatility, would be slightly positive this year. It previously expected unit revenue to be only comparable to 2017 levels.