The ridesharing firm Lyft is aspiring to attain a valuation of between $21 billion and $23 billion when it offers some $2 billion worth of stock on the New York stock market, according to the S-1 prospectus the firm submitted on Monday to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lyft, which on March 1 beat its main competitor - Uber - to the punch by announcing its initial public offering, is seeking to sell about 35 million shares for a price of between $62 and $68 each, although that is just a preliminary offering.