Many thought Lyft Inc., long the ride-hailing underdog, was doomed as it battled a cutthroat rival in an industry where the winner would take all. Now it's a Wall Street darling valued at $24 billion, Dow Jones Newswires reported Thursday in an article provided to EFE.

For much of the past decade - one in which ride hailing grew from nothing into an indelible part of transportation - Lyft played the part of an also-ran to Uber Technologies Inc. It was subject to a series of aggressive tactics by Uber, which tried to corner the capital markets and make it difficult for competitors to land cash to fuel their growth.