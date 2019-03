President of Lyft John Zimmer speaks during a panel discussion at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, New York, USA, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN TAGGART

Lyft Inc. made its IPO documentation public Friday, a move that fires the starting gun on what's expected to be one of the biggest years for tech IPOs ever, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

This filing sets the company up to begin trading in late March and to start its so-called roadshow to pitch the business to investors in the next several weeks.