Ride-hailing services company Lyft rose more than 20 percent Friday relative to its initial public offering (IPO) price at the start of its first day of trading on the Nasdaq.
That initial surge raised Lyft's stock market valuation to $24.7 billion.
A Lyft logo on the Nasdaq digital board in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, on March 29, 2019. Lyft's shares rose more than 20 percent at the start of its first day of trading. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY
