A Lyft logo on the Nasdaq digital board in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, Mar 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALBA VIGARAY

Shares of Lyft Inc. dropped sharply Monday, falling below their IPO price on their second day of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe.

The second-day swoon is the first blemish on an otherwise smooth initial public offering. The ride-hailing company priced its shares at $72 last week, above initial expectations of $62 to $68. Then shares jumped 8.7% to $78.29 on Friday, their first day of trading.