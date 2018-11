A view of the 'Marks and Spencer' flagship store at the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Nov. 11, 2016 (reissued Nov. 7, 2018). EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Marks & Spencer's new leadership team is reacting positively to investor calls for an overhaul of the United Kingdom retailer, Interactive Investor says, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The investment platform says CEO Steve Rowe's admission that the M&S culture is "siloed, slow, and hierarchical" shows he is acknowledging the issues.