Heavy machinery on the construction site of the Tokyo Olympic stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 5, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's machinery orders fell 3.7 percent month-on-month in May to 907.9 billion yen ($8.1 billion), the government said Wednesday.

The decline, which excludes orders from electricity companies and shipyards due to their excessive volatility, contrasts with the month-on-month growth of 10.1 percent projected for April, but it is similar to the decrease of 3.9 percent in March.