A currency exchange shows the depreciation of the Argentine peso against the dollar as government employees protest on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, against a decision by President Mauricio Macri to enact an austerity plan that calls for his 22-member Cabinet being slashed by half and a new tax on exports to deal with Argentina's economic crisis. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Government employees protest on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, against a decision by President Mauricio Macri to enact an austerity plan that calls for his 22-member Cabinet being slashed by half and a new tax on exports to deal with Argentina's economic crisis. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Government employees protest on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, against a decision by President Mauricio Macri to enact an austerity plan that calls for his 22-member Cabinet being slashed by half and a new tax on exports to deal with Argentina's economic crisis. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

President Mauricio Macri on Monday unveiled an austerity plan that calls for a drastic reduction in the size of his administration, with the 22-member Cabinet being slashed by half, and new measures, such as a tax on exports, to deal with Argentina's economic crisis.

In a televised address to the nation, Macri said his plan will send a clear message to the markets of his intention to cut government spending in order to control the deficit and check inflation, which has soared over the past few days due to a significant depreciation of the peso against the dollar, as well as to wipe out corruption forever.