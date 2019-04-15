Photograph provided by the Argentine President's Office showing President Mauricio Macri (l) and the executive director of the Accenture company in Argentina, Sergio Kaufman (r), on April 15, 2019, in Buenos Aires at the inauguration of a new building for the multinational firm. EFE-EPA/Argentine President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Argentine President Mauricio Macri on Monday predicted an inflation "peak" or spike in the figures for March - to be released later in the week - but added that the country is moving "step by step" to "eradicate" inflation, which totaled 51.3 percent last year.

"We expect that this (inflation) peak that we will have in March will be a (point), starting at which - over the years - we'll be moving forward step by step to eradicate it and be one more country in the huge majority (of nations) who have single-digit inflation," Macri said during the inauguration of a company's building in Buenos Aires.