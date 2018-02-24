The president of France was on Saturday greeted with whistles of protest by farmers at his first visit since his inauguration to the 55th Agriculture Fair in Paris, an unmissable event on every French leader's calendar that gives insight into the sector's feelings towards the presidency.

As he arrived for last year's edition of the fair, held when he was still a candidate, Emmanuel Macron was hit in the face with an egg, but this time he said he did not care at all what attitude he was met with during the tour.