Women at work at Palestine Gardens, one of the few Palestinian companies in the Jordan Valley, Jerusalem, Israel, 12 November, 2019. EFE/Laura Fernández

The European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday that countries from the block must force retailers to label products made in Israeli settlements adequately, a move that will no doubt spark a backlash.

"Foodstuffs originating in the territories occupied by the State of Israel must bear the indication of their territory of origin, accompanied, where those foodstuffs come from an Israeli settlement within that territory, by the indication of that provenance," The European Court of Justice said in a statement.