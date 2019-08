US singer Madonna performs during her MDNA world tour concert at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, 19 December 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

US singer Madonna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, 05 February 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

American superstar Madonna announced Wednesday changes to the start of her upcoming tour entitled "Madame X."

The 61-year-old singer and actress said the first three events have been re-scheduled and the tour will start on 17 September, five days later than originally planned.