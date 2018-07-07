If on other occasions the EGO was a hotbed of wildly creative, provocative, daring and even surrealist designs, young fashionistas have now put aside their more out-of-the-box notions, the kind that made them so different from the veterans, to present more commercial collections.

"I love fantasy, but I have to sell to keep creating because the investment in my collection has been sizable," said Domingo Rodriguez of the Dominnico company, who has dressed such celebs as American music idol Lady Gaga and has now presented a collection inspired by styles from the 1960s to the turn of the century.