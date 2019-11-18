Photo made available by Miraflores Press showing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in an interview with Venezuelan journalist Jose Vicente Rangel (out of frame) in Caracas, Venezuela, 17 November 2019. EFE/EPA/Miraflores Press HANDOUT HANDOUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he does not disapprove of the de facto "dollarization" that one sector of his country's economy is experiencing, declaring that the phenomenon acts as an "escape valve" that contributes to the "recovery and deployment" of productive forces.

"That process that they call dollarization can serve to recover and deploy the country's productive forces and the functioning of the economy. It's an escape valve, and thank God it exists," said Maduro in an interview broadcast on Sunday by private television channel Televen.