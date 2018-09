A handout picture made available by Venezuela's Presidential Press Office shows Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro (C), and his wife, Cilia Flores (2-R), as they arrive to Beijing, China, Sep 13, 2018 (issued Sep 14, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/PRENSA MIRAFLORES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Venezuela's president said on Saturday that China will finance the growth of oil production in the South American country, which has the world's largest crude oil reserves.

The leader on Saturday ended a three-day state visit to China, where he met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and both governments signed 28 agreements on cooperation in several areas.