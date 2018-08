A handout picture made available by Miraflores press shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a meeting with leaders of the Government party, in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/Miraflores handout

The president of Venezuela on Sunday announced the setting up of the Ministry of Internal Commerce and an economic vice-presidency within the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

"We need a thriving economy. We need a very powerful internal market and very well-organized internal trade, so I have decided to create the Ministry of Internal Commerce as the governing body as the Congress has proposed to me," President Nicolas Maduro said during an event with leaders of the party.