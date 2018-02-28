Dick's Sporting Goods, the largest gun retailer in the United States, will halt the sale of firearms to anyone under 21 and completely stop selling assault rifles, the company's CEO, Edward Stack, said Wednesday.

"We're staunch supporters of the Second Amendment, I'm a gun owner myself. But we've just decided that based on what's happened and with these guns, we don't want to be a part of this story, and we've eliminated these guns permanently," Stack said during an interview on the Good Morning America TV show.