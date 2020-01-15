Malaysia's flag carrier on Wednesday said it had suspended the pending incoming delivery of 25 Boeing 737-MAX jets, a model that remains grounded by civil aviation authorities around the world following two deadly crashes over the past year-and-a-half.

Malaysia Airlines said that delays in the return to service and the American manufacturer's decision to halt the model's production had prompted the decision to suspend the planned deliveries, the first of which was scheduled for July of this year. EFE-EPA