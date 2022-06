A woman selling whole chicken prepares her stall at a food market in Bangkok, Thailand, Thailand, 31 May 2022. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A man selling whole chicken waits for customers at a food market in Bangkok, Thailand, Thailand, 31 May 2022. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Malaysia halted chicken exports on Wednesday to check rising prices amid supply issues resulting from the war in Ukraine.

The measure bans the export of 3.6 million whole chickens a month until production and prices stabilize, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced last week. EFE