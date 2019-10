A Grab car arrives to drop-off a passenger at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysia's competition watchdog on Thursday proposed a fine of 86.8 million Malaysian ringgit ($20.5 million) on ride-hailing company Grab for allegedly breaching the Southeast Asian country's competition law.

The Malaysia Competition Commission accused Grab of imposing "a number of restrictive clauses on its drivers which prevented the drivers from promoting and providing advertising services for [Grab's] competitors in the e-hailing and transit media advertising market." EFE-EPA