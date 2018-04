A bottle of Diego Armando Maradona's labelled wine stands Monday 08 September 2003 in Raices de Agrelo wine cellar, in the Argentinean province of Mendoza. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALTER MORENO

A Gaucho on his horse inspecting vineyards of the O. Fournier wine factory in La Consulta village, around of 130 kms of Mendoza City, Argentina, that produces by year some of 600,000 wine bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Malbec and Syrah vines, on 30 March 2008. EPA-EFE/FILE/CEZARO DE LUCA

A undated picture shows a worker harvesting Malbec vine grapes during the vintage 2008 season at the province of Mendoza, Argentina, near the Andean chain of mountains, some 1000 km west from Buenos Aires. EPA-EFE/FILE/CEZARO DE LUCA

Argentina's most popular grape variety Malbec constitutes 62 percent of the South American country's total wine exports to 127 countries, the Minister of Agribusiness said Monday at the opening ceremony of the Malbec Week.

Major representatives of the Argentine wine sector met in Buenos Aires on Monday for this event, in which Agribusiness Minister Luis Miguel Etchevehere called for further promotion of this strain of grape, which puts Argentina in a "showcase before the world."