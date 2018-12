The gothic revival Tribune Tower, home of the Chicago Tribune newspaper, rises over Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago, Illinois, USA, April 15, 2016. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

People enter and leave the Tribune Tower, home of the Chicago Tribune newspaper, in downtown Chicago, Illinois, USA, 25 April 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

A cyberattack hobbled computer systems used to produce major newspapers across the US on Saturday, causing glitches that slowed publication and distribution, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE.

The attack affected Tribune Publishing, which owns the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, the New York Daily News and the Sun-Sentinel in South Florida, among others.