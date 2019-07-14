A woman works in a precision technology factory in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China, 09 May 2019. Everwin is Asia's largest intelligent processing workshop and it produces casings for phones, tablets and laptop computers for Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Oppo etc. EPA-EFE FILE/EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

US manufacturers are shifting production to countries outside of China as trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies stretch into a second year, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe on Sunday.

Companies that make Crocs shoes, Yeti beer coolers, Roomba vacuums and GoPro cameras are producing goods in other countries to avoid US tariffs of up to 25 percent on some $250 billion worth of imports from China. Apple Inc. also is considering shifting final assembly of some of its devices out of China to avoid US tariffs.