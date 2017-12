Engineer Jorge Szkolnik takes part in a gathering of pensioners in the Argentine capital. EFE/David Fernandez

Rolando Amaro, an 81-year-old economic consultant, takes part in a gathering of pensioners in the Argentine capital. EFE/David Fernandez

Plenty of Argentines already continue to work past the retirement age due to economic need and their ranks may increase dramatically now that Congress has passed a controversial pensions overhaul.

The plan, which spurred large and sometimes violent protests and a nationwide general strike, could affect nearly 7 million pensioners.