A display of jewelry that once belonged to French Queen Marie Antoinette, (pictured, 1755-1793) as part of a preview for an upcoming auction being held by Sotheby's in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Former France's Queen Marie Antoinette's (1755-1793) pearl is worn by a model at Sotheby's auction house in London, Britain, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The opulent jewelry collection of France's most (in)famous queen was presented on Friday at a prestigious London auction house ahead of a much-anticipated November sale.

Among other items, Sotheby's previewed a rare natural pearl owned by Queen Marie Antoinette which boasts an extraordinary size – 26 by 18 millimeters (1 by 0.7 inches) – on a diamond pendant and is expected to fetch between $1-2 million.