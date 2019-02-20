President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Mario Draghi during the last hearing before the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Jna. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Market participants are growing confident that the European Central Bank will soon try to boost the eurozone's ailing economy by rebooting its program of ultra-cheap long-term loans to the banking system, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

The ECB's Governing Council meets early next month against a backdrop of slowing growth across the region. The downturn comes at a time when the central bank has already used some of its firepower to boost the economy, having ended its 2.6 trillion euro ($2.9 trillion) bond-buying program in December - although it is still reinvesting the proceeds from maturing assets. Its key interest rate stands at minus 0.4 percent, where it is expected to stay into 2020.