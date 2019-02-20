Market participants are growing confident that the European Central Bank will soon try to boost the eurozone's ailing economy by rebooting its program of ultra-cheap long-term loans to the banking system, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.
The ECB's Governing Council meets early next month against a backdrop of slowing growth across the region. The downturn comes at a time when the central bank has already used some of its firepower to boost the economy, having ended its 2.6 trillion euro ($2.9 trillion) bond-buying program in December - although it is still reinvesting the proceeds from maturing assets. Its key interest rate stands at minus 0.4 percent, where it is expected to stay into 2020.