Marks & Spencer Group PLC said Tuesday that it will close a further 14 clothing and homes stores in the United Kingdom as part of its plan to reshape its store estate in line with its target to take at least a third of sales online, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The retailer will close more than 100 UK stores in total by 2022, including the 21 that have already closed and the 14 closures announced on Tuesday.