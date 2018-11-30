Marriott International said it has found a data breach in its Starwood guest reservation system that has potentially affected up to 500 million guests who made reservations at Starwood properties since 2014, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Friday.

For roughly two-thirds of the guests who were possibly affected, the information in the breach includes names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, passport numbers, and travel details. In some cases, the company said, the information also included payment-card information. Marriott said payment card numbers are usually encrypted, though it could not rule out that card information was stolen.