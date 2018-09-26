A general view of the JW Marriott hotel in Panama City, Panama, 25 September 2018. Marriot took over the management of the luxurious Panamanian hotel, formerly known as the The Bahia Grand Panama, which was under the administration of the Trump company since 2011. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

A general view of the JW Marriott hotel in Panama City, Panama, 25 September 2018. Marriot took over the management of the luxurious Panamanian hotel, formerly known as the The Bahia Grand Panama, which was under the administration of the Trump company since 2011. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

A general view of the JW Marriott hotel in Panama City, Panama, 25 September 2018. Marriot took over the management of the luxurious Panamanian hotel, formerly known as the The Bahia Grand Panama, which was under the administration of the Trump company since 2011. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

The Marriott hotel chain on Tuesday took over the administration of a luxury hotel in Panama that had been managed by the conglomerate of US President Donald Trump from 2011 until early this year, when the organization had to abandon it during a bitter dispute with the building's new owners.

"Marriott Internacional takes control, starting today, to administer the building in all its aspects ... The reservation system is working, Marriott has many (customers) and expectations are that this hotel will attract all that luxury market," said the new manager of the JW Marriott, Demetrio Maduro.