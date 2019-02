Mastercard announced Wednesday that it renewed its sponsorship with South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) for the 12th consecutive year, becoming the first official sponsor of the Copa Libertadores until 2023. Photo sent from Colombia on Feb 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEWLINK/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mastercard announced Wednesday an agreement with the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) to become the Official Payment Services partner and Contactless Payment brand for Copa America 2019 and Copa Libertadores 2019.

At the same time, Mastercard signed up as sponsor of the Copa America for the 12th straight edition, and as a first-time sponsor of the Copa Libertadores.