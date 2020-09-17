A handout photo provided by Mastercard on 17 September 2020 shows a fruit seller working on a city street in Peru. Mastercard announced on Thursday an alliance with five leading financial services and technology companies in Latin America to accelerate digital and financial inclusion in a region where almost half of the adult population is unbanked. EFE/Mastercard/EDITORIAL USE ONLY SALES

A handout photo provided by Mastercard on 17 September 2020 shows an elderly peasant woman smiling next to her grandson. Mastercard announced on Thursday an alliance with five leading financial services and technology companies in Latin America to accelerate digital and financial inclusion in a region where almost half of the adult population is unbanked. EFE/Mastercard/EDITORIAL USE ONLY SALES

Mastercard announced on Thursday an alliance with five leading financial services and technology companies in Latin America to accelerate digital and financial inclusion in a region where almost half of the adult population is unbanked.

"It is an unprecedented private sector agreement," Kiki del Valle, Senior Vice President, Digital Partnerships, Mastercard Latin America and Caribbean, told Efe in reference to the "Tech for Good Partnership" alliance stemming from the company's long-standing commitment to financial inclusion.