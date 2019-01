Photo of payment for a purchase being made by iPhone, as Mastercard seeks to push the trend to online rather than in-store shopping, with a campaign focused on Latin America and the Caribbean, an area it seeks to make a model of e-commerce. EFE-EPA/Mastercard

Panama's Jorge Arbesu, vice president cyber security solutions for Mastercard, said in an interview with EFE that the credit card company has a plan to make e-commerce in Latin America and the Caribbean a model for the rest of the world to imitate. EFE-EPA/Mastercard

Panama's Jorge Arbesu, vice president cyber security solutions for Mastercard, said in an interview with EFE that the credit card company has a plan to make e-commerce in Latin America and the Caribbean a model for the rest of the world to imitate. EFE-EPA/Mastercard

Mastercard announced Tuesday a plan based on lessons learned in other parts of the world and on the latest technological tools, which together will make e-commerce in Latin America and the Caribbean a model to imitate.

The Digital Security Guide for Latin America and the Caribbean seeks to boost the level of certainty in payment approvals and reduce the fraud level in transactions, two elements of the perfect e-commerce model.