The city of Buenos Aires's secretary-general for international relations, Fernando Straface (C), meets with reporters to discuss the release of a declaration on April 18, 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, by mayors from 25 major cities located in G20 member nations calling on the group's leaders to work together on three areas key to global development - climate change, the future of work and social integration. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Mayors from 25 major cities located in G20 member nations called Wednesday on the group's leaders to work together on three areas key to global development - climate change, the future of work and social integration.

The declaration is the product of the consensus achieved during the first meeting of the Urban 20 (U20) group in Paris in January.