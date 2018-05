The logo of the Mazda Motor Corporation during the unveiling of the company's new CX-8 three-row crossover sport utility vehicle in Tokyo, Japan, Sep 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese automaker Mazda Motor on Friday named the group's current vice-president as the new president and CEO.

Akira Marumoto, 60, who was also the head of Mazda's Americas operations, will replace Masamichi Kogai, who will become chairman of the board on June 26, following the general meeting of shareholders and the subsequent meeting of the board of directors, the company said in a statement.