Colombian singers Juan Jose "El Kabo" Alvarez (l.) and Nana Botero (c.) record a number on Sept. 20, 2018, at the AMMystical Music Studio in Medellin.

Colombian singer Juan Jose "El Kabo" Alvarez records a number on Sept. 20, 2018, at the AMMystical Music Studio in Medellin.

Colombian singer Nana Botero records a number on Sept. 20, 2018, at the AMMystical Music Studio in Medellin.

From a small music studio to a theater cast, from a circus clown to a violoncellist who plays on the street, all have been given a boost by the We Believe in Art and Culture! project of Medellin City Hall, which through workshops with experts, scholarships and financial incentives, has provided 150 entrepreneurs with the tools they needed to improve their businesses.