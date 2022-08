An employee works in the process of preparing medicinal cannabis, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 8 August 2022 (Issued 13 August 2022). EFE-EPA/ Raul Martinez

An employee works in the process of preparing medicinal cannabis, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 8 August 2022 (Issued 13 August 2022). EFE-EPA / Raul Martinez

A global pioneer in regulating marijuana recreational use, Uruguay's medicinal cannabis industry is also flourishing, which, despite the barriers, is growing "exponentially" with a "wide range" of products.

Despite critics' predictions of a chaotic scenario of insecurity and "narcotourism", the then President of Uruguay José Mujica (2010-2015) in 2013 launched an unprecedented "socio-political experiment" by becoming the first country in the world to legalize cannabis.