A concert of Mediterranean music, starring artists from different parts of the world and led by the Spanish composer Javier Limón on guitar, welcomed Iberia's latest airliner and its crew in New York, Oct 16, 2018. EFE/Miguel Rajmil

A concert of Mediterranean music, starring artists from different parts of the world and led by the Spanish composer Javier Limón on guitar, on Tuesday welcomed to New York the new A350 plane and its crew from Iberia Airlines.

Artists from Spain, Venezuela, Argentina, Israel, Egypt and Serbia performed along with Limón the song "Volando", which means "flying". The song is a "tribute to diversity," one of the airline´s characteristics, according to the chief executive of Iberia, Luis Gallego.