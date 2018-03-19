Argentine President Mauricio Macri (c.r.) greets World Bank President Jim Yong Kim (c.l.), who is in Buenos Aires for a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 on Monday, March 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Argentine Presidency

The meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 began Monday in Buenos Aires with a private meeting expected to tackle the future of labor and a global taxation system while considering the recently revived protectionism.

Guarded by a strong security force, official activities kicked off at 11:00 am at the Buenos Aires Exposition and Convention Center, where 22 finance ministers, 17 central bank governors and 10 heads of international organizations were expected to meet for two days.