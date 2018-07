Growing melons in the hot and humid climate of China's southern Guangxi region allows four-member families to earn up to 18,000 yuan ($2,720) per year - not an extravagant income, but a venture which allows people to stay and live in their village, unlike before.

In Helv on the outskirts of the city of Laibin, melons are being grown by 50 families who until two years ago were forced to migrate to big cities and leave their children behind in search of jobs.