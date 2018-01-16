A general view of the European Parliament during in a voting on a new fishing law in the EU at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Germany's Ska Keller, vice president of the Greens/European Free Alliance and member of the European Parliament for Alliance '90/The Greens, gestures during the voting on a new fishing law in the EU at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

A Dutch fisherman pulls his net out of the water from his vessel off the coast of Stellendam on the North Sea, Netherlands, Oct. 27, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/OLIVER HOSLET

Members of the European Parliament on Tuesday voted in a favor of a policy amendment to ban the use of electric pulse fishing, a controversial method that had been prohibited except for experimental use, a loophole allegedly used by the Dutch government.

By a margin of 460 in favor to 232 against with 40 in abstention, lawmakers backed the update to European Union fishing laws, which would reverse a 1998 decision to permit some use of electrical nets, which are used to stun fish so they float to the surface, making them easier to catch.