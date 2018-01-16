Members of the European Parliament on Tuesday voted in a favor of a policy amendment to ban the use of electric pulse fishing, a controversial method that had been prohibited except for experimental use, a loophole allegedly used by the Dutch government.
By a margin of 460 in favor to 232 against with 40 in abstention, lawmakers backed the update to European Union fishing laws, which would reverse a 1998 decision to permit some use of electrical nets, which are used to stun fish so they float to the surface, making them easier to catch.