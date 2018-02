(FILE) A Chinese man uses his mobile phone while standing among many new BMW cars at a BMW auto dealership building in Beijing, China, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

(FILE) A new Mercedes-Benz car is unloaded from a platform truck in Beijing, China, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Mercedes-Benz China and Beijing Benz Automotive will recall 20,779 vehicles in the country due to defective seat belts, reported China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

Beijing Benz Automotive will recall a total of 18,893 class C and GLC vehicles manufactured between October 2016 and February 2017, said the quality control body, quoted by China's official CCTV Wednesday.