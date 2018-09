Ola Kaellenius, Head of research and development at Daimler, during the unveiling of Mercedes-Benz new electric SUV, the Mercedes EQC, at Artipelag art gallery in Gustavsberg, Stockholm, Sweden, Sept. 4, 2018. EPA/SOREN ANDERSSON SWEDEN OUT

Mercedes-Benz unveils the new electric SUV, the Mercedes EQC, at Artipelag art gallery in Gustavsberg, Stockholm, Sweden, Sept. 4, 2018. EPA/SOREN ANDERSSON SWEDEN OUT

Dieter Zetsche, CEO Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, speaks during the unveiling of Mercedes Benz new electric SUV, the Mercedes EQC, at Artipelag art gallery in Gustavsberg, Stockholm, Sweden, Sept. 4, 2018. EPA/SOREN ANDERSSON SWEDEN OUT

Mercedes-Benz introduced its first all-electric SUV Tuesday, unveiling the EQC at an event in Sweden, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The company said the new vehicle will have a range of around 450 kilometers (280 miles), with production expected to begin in 2019 at the company's Bremen plant.