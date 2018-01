Dieter Zetsche (L), Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Austrian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) introduce the newly redesigned 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV wagon during a media preview inside the Michigan Theater at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Mercedes-Benz introduces their newly designed 2019 G-Class SUV wagon during a media preview inside the Michigan Theater at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Dieter Zetsche (L), Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Austrian-born US actor and former US Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) introduce the newly redesigned 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV wagon during a media preview inside the Michigan Theater at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Mercedes-Benz introduces their newly designed 2019 G-Class SUV wagon during a media preview inside the Michigan Theater at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

A Mercedes-Benz 1979 G-Class SUV wagon encased in 44.4 tons of synthetic resin at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Mercedes-Benz on Sunday unveiled the new generation G-Class SUV, a few hours ahead of the vehicle's official presentation at the North American International Auto Show beginning Monday.

Daimler's president, Dieter Zetsche, accompanied on stage by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, unveiled the awaited 2019 G-Class at an event held at the Michigan Theater, one of the most classic venues in Detroit.