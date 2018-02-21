Representatives from South America's Mercosur bloc and the European Union began a new round of free-trade negotiations here Wednesday, with both sides saying they hoped the talks would finally bring an end to a process first launched more than 19 years ago.
Luis Fernando Avalos, representative of Paraguay, which currently holds Mercosur's rotating presidency; and the EU's chief negotiator, Sandra Gallina, underscored each bloc's shared responsibility for bringing the negotiations to a successful close.