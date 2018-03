Foreign ministers Eladio Loizaga from Paraguay (L) and Jorge Faurie from Argentina (R) participate in the signing of a joint declaration launching trade negotiations between Mercosur and Canada, Asuncion, Paraguay, March 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The four Mercosur foreign ministers officially launched trade negotiations here Friday with Canada, which was represented at the summit by its minister of international trade, François-Philippe Champagne.

Eladio Lozaiga, the foreign minister of Paraguay, the country that currently holds the pro tempore presidency of Mercosur, first received his South American counterparts Jorge Faurie, from Argentina, Aloysio Nunes, from Brazil, and Rodolfo Nin Novoa, from Uruguay.