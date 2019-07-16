Members of the Argentine security forces stand guard on Monday, July 15, outside the installations in Santa Fe, Argentina, that are hosting the Mercosur summit. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Officials from Mercosur member-states Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay said here Monday that they will urge their respective governments to agree to allow the recently announced economic accord with the European Union to take effect on a rolling basis as each nation ratifies it.

"That is one of the clearest decisions that Mercosur will take to show that times have changed and that today, what we need are effective instruments that provide rapid response to what the exporting, productive sector of our countries are expecting," Uruguay's Valeria Csukasi said.