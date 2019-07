Argentina's Chancellor Jorge Faurie speaks during a chancellors meeting before the biannual Mercosur Summit, in Santa Fe, Argentina, 16 July 2019. EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

General view of the Chancellors meeting before the biannual Mercosur Summit, in Santa Fe, Argentina, 16 July 2019. EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

South American economic bloc Mercosur is seeking to build on a trade agreement reached with the European Union and hopes to forge deals with several other countries and economic blocs.

Leaders from Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay met on Tuesday in the Argentine city of Santa Fe to finalise the agreement, which will be signed on Wednesday at its biannual summit.