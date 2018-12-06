Uruguayan Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa participates in a press conference after meeting with his counterparts from Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil in Brasilia on Dec. 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

(L-R) The foreign ministers from Argentina, Jorge Faurie; Paraguay, Luis Castigloni; and Uruguay, Rodolfo Nin Novoa participate in a press conference after meeting in Brasilia on Dec. 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa, whose country holds the rotating 6-month presidency of Mercosur, said Thursday in Brasilia that the bloc remains committed to "finalizing" a commercial pact with the European Union before the end of the year.

"We have great expectations for finalizing it (this year), but we're not going to set ... dates," said Nin Novoa, along with his counterparts in Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil - Jorge Faurie, Luis Alberto Castiglioni and Aloysio Nunes, respectively - the latter of whom is hosting a meeting of the four foreign ministers of the bloc.